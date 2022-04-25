Award-winning songwriter to perform in Leamington community wood

An award-winning musician will perform in a Leamington community wood next month.

John Hinton, a comedy-science-singer-songwriter, will be signing at Foundry Wood on Sunday May 22.

He will be playing songs he wrote for his Ensonglopedia of Plants collection with Foundry Wood volunteers about nature and lockdown.

John Hinton at Foundry Wood in Leamington.

He said: “Humour can be found in the strangest of places – even during a pandemic - and can sometimes be the best way of reflecting on uncomfortable subjects.”

The performance will take place at about at 3.15pm after the Friends of Foundry Wood group’s AGM from 2pm to 3pm.

Kristie Naimo, the group’s chairwoman, said: “We’re so pleased John can finally return to the woods to perform his songs live.

"All are welcome to attend our AGM beforehand of just come for the performance and enjoy.”

No tickets are needed for the event.