Award-winning south Warwickshire drinks brands collaborate for launch of new cider

Andy Maddock, Purity Brewing Group chief executive officer with Jolyon and Charlotte Olivier at Napton Cidery.

The two award-winning businesses have announced a collaboration to create the brewers’ medium dry Pure Cider recipe, now available in pubs, bars and restaurants throughout the UK.

The partnership, to produce cans and kegs of cider, marks a further milestone for the Napton-on-the-Hill cidery which continues to grow as part of the latest quarter-of-a-million pound expansion plans announced at the end of last year.

It’s also a proud moment for its owners Jolyon and Charlotte Olivier, whose business was inspired by a holiday Cornwall ten years ago.

Jolyon has even become the face of local cider – thanks to a cartoon recreation of him forming part of the cans’ branding. Photo supplied

And Jolyon also has a cartoon recreation of him on the cans.

Jolyon said: “It’s great to have the opportunity to work with Purity in this way which is a well-known brand but they obviously believe in what we do as well.

“We’re both Warwickshire based and share the same values about the environment, which is at the forefront of everything we do.”

He added: “I feel honoured as well to have my face on the Pure cider cans, it’s a great feeling. We are very much looking forward to a long lasting partnership.”

Andy Maddock, Purity Brewing Group chief executive officer, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with our friends at Napton Cidery.

“As a sustainable family run business with focus on great quality cider only 30 miles from our brewery in Warwickshire, we knew we had found the right Pure Partner.