Awards ceremony in Leamington celebrated volunteers across Warwickshire
An awards ceremony held in Leamington has celebrated the volunteers who make Warwickshire a better place.
The Warwickshire & Solihull Community And Voluntary Action (CAVA) South Warwickshire Volunteer Recognition & Reward Event recognised the people who give their time, care, and compassion to support communities across the area.
Among those recognised were Escape Arts based in Leamington, Warwick Court Leet, VASA Community Transport based in Rugby - which takes elderly people to medical appointments and other services - and the Helping Hands charity.