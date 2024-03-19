A baby and toddler event will be returning to Warwick next month with products, soft play and advice. Photo supplied

A baby and toddler event will be returning to Warwick next month with products, soft play and advice.

The Toddle About Baby Show will be taking place on April 28 and there will be soft play, a baby feeding area and meet and greet characters.

A range of different businesses will also be attending including those offering advice on health and well-being, finance and antenatal services.

There will also be free activities, live talks and demonstrations.

Pia Howe, organiser of the event said “A lot of thought and effort has gone into the organisation of this event.

"My emphasis was to have a huge variety of businesses, from non-on-the-high-street businesses to well-known and loved brands at the event, so parents are able to make an informed decision on what to buy and get expert advice on the day.”

Parents will have the opportunity to test and see latest pram and pushchair models and find out more about car seats.

Parents can also buy raffle tickets, with all proceedings going to charity By Your Side, an organisation that raises awareness of perinatal mental illness and supports parents who are struggling with their mental health during pregnancy or after having a baby.

Visitors will also be able to talk to the team from By Your Side.

Pia added: “We are thrilled to bring back the Toddle About Baby Show to Warwick Hall and contribute to the remarkable work of By Your Side.”

"This event not only provides a platform for families to connect and enjoy a fantastic day out, but it also enables us to support a cause that empowers and assists vulnerable families in our community."

The Toddle About Baby Show will be held at Warwick Hall, on the Warwick School Campus on April 28 from 10am to 3pm and is free to attend.