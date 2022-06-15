Back in business: Photos of the revamped White Lion pub in Radford Semele which re-opens on Friday

Here are some photographs of the revamped White Lion pub in Radford Semele which is due to re-open on Friday (June 17).

New owner Peach Pubs has undertaken a major refurbishment of the historic pub which has been closed since the second lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic – more than a year and a half ago.

Head chef Stefan Elliot, whose career has taken him from the small town of Llangollen in North Wales to Michelin-starred Northcote Manor and then onto Spain has also launched a new menu.

New general manager Lianne Sargent, who previously ran The Swan Salford near Milton Keynes for Peach for four years, said: “We’ve really brought the pub back to life, inside and out and can’t wait to welcome everyone back”

“The pub’s new look is fresh and modern but perfectly in keeping with the building’s history and we’re really looking forward to opening with a menu full of the good stuff.

“We firmly believe that every great village deserves a really great pub, serving seasonal dishes with genuine hospitality, and that’s just what we hope to bring to Radford Semele.

“I’ll be working with my fantastic team to make sure everyone feels at home, whether you pop in for a glass of wine in the sunshine, while away a couple of hours over a leisurely lunch or a come for a celebration dinner with family and friends.”

