President Martyn Holmes with secretary Hannah Faulds, chair Cat Hirst and groundsman Colin Hudson.

A ball celebrating 150 years of Lutterworth Rugby Club has been held at its Ashby Lane home.

The event was a sell out and saw 530 people enjoy a three-course dinner, singing waiters, a live music set and a disco which carried on until the early hours.

It took two years of planning by local organisers and help was on hand from the under 15 boys and under 16 girls on the night.

Club President Martyn Holmes said: “It was a fitting end to a very successful season for the club and one we will remember for such a long time.

“Not many institutions last for 150 years and it is a testament to our club volunteers and generous sponsors that the club not only survives but continues to thrive during these present tough times.