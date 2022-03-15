Ballot for Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth is now open

The race to secure a place in the annual Two Castles Run is under starter’s orders.

The event, which has not been run since the beginning of the pandemic, is now scheduled for Sunday June 12 and organisers Kenilworth Rotary say they are now open for applications.

Rotary president Philip Southwell, who also chairs the planning team, said that all those who were successful in registering for the cancelled 2020 run were being given first choice to enter this year.

David Lester (right), senior partner at Blythe Liggins, with Kenilworth Rotary president, Philip Southwell and Claire Kirwan, a Blythe Liggins partner and head of personal injury and clinical negligence. Photo supplied

Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins have again agreed to be the headline sponsor, which will be the 15th time they have sponsored the run.

Senior partner David Lester said: “The charities supported by the runners have been hard hit by the pandemic with most of their main fundraising events cancelled, so it is even more important this year that as many people as possible dig deep to sponsor the individual runners.

“The Two Castles is a hugely popular event, which we are delighted to be giving our support to once again,” he said.

The firm will also be entering a team of some 30 runners and will be providing a water station at the finish.

Other sponsors include Hawkesford estate agents, with offices in Warwick and Leamington.

The 10k race is run between the castles at Warwick and Kenilworth and more than 4,000 runners take part each year.

Organised jointly by Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Spa Cycling and Athletics Club, staffed entirely by unpaid volunteers, it raises more than £100,000 for local and national charities.

Mr Southwell said: “The race attracts people of all abilities from near and far. Each year we have far more people who want to take part than we have places for, which proves just how popular the run is.

"It is a hugely enjoyable event and a perfect way to raise substantial sums of money for charity. We are so grateful to Blythe Liggins for their continuing support and generous sponsorship.”