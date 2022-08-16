Balsall Common care home carer is up for a national award

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trish Millar of Harper Fields care home in Balsall Common with resident Viv.

A member of staff at a Balsall Common care home is up for a national award.

Trish Millar, of Harper Fields, is a finalist in the Barchester National Carer of the Year Awards.

Trish has worked at Harper Fields for more than ten years but was a care worker prior to this.

She works 18 hours a week as a carer and also covers the home’s reception at weekends.

Trish said: "I love working here and being part of our residents’ lives.

"I read each new resident’s care plan and 'getting to know me booklet' so I know a little about their lives and care needs even before meeting them.

"We have lots of laughter, sometimes I am a shoulder to cry on too.

"I like to coax friendships with the residents and introduce new residents to the group.

"I never underestimate how important it is to care and have empathy, you can see how someone is feeling just by looking into their eyes even when they don't voice it.

"I hope to be working here for many more years, I am humbled at being nominated as carer of the year, when I found out I cried.

"We are all a great team and the new youngsters who have joined us recently have really impressed me."

Harper Fields general manager Hayley Wilkinson described Trish as “an absolute star”.