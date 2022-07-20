Balsall Common care home resident takes to the pedals to help raise money for charity

A resident at a care home in Balsall Common recently took to her own set of pedals to help raise money for charity.

Jeanne Austin from Harper fields decided to raise money for the Barchester Charity foundation after hearing about The ‘Tour de Barchester’ cycle ride.

The cyclists included Simon McCall, commercial director, Genevieve Glover, HR director, Tony Woollett, recruitment director and Shona Conway, project coordinator ,all from the Barchester group.

Photo supplied

They decided to raise money by cycling from Bradford to London, which in total is 211 miles.

After hearing about their challenge, Jeanne decided to cycle on her own pedal machine every day until July 6, when she hit 211 miles.