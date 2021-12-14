Balsall Common pupils complete project in honour of WW2 hero's 100th birthday

Pupils from Balsall Common Primary School have been working along side a pilot who fought in the Second World War for a project in honour of his 100th birthday
Maurice Bennett is a resident at Harper Fields care home in Balsall Common and he was a bomber pilot in the war.
Maurice previously had a virtual link with the pupils to answer questions about his time as a bomber pilot to support their studies of the Second World War.
The school also sent messages to Maurice on his 100th birthday, which was in September.
The school organised a competition to write about the Second World War, their own family stories and about Maurice's experiences in honour of his 100th birthday.
The projects were recently handed to Maurice for him to read and enjoy.
Sharon McIntosh, activities coordinator at Harper Fields said: "Thank you so much Balsall Common Primary School.
"Your news stories on 100-year-old Maurice Bennett are truly awesome, the work you have put into this project is amazing. Each and every one of you have a super talent.
"Reading your articles about your own great grandparent’s efforts in WW2 was so moving and heartfelt.
"Maurice is going to share your articles with the rest of Harper Fields residents. Thank you again to Birgitta Varga from Balsall Common school and all the children involved."