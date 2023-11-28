Banana Moon Day Nursery in Harbury has unveiled their new automated external defibrillator (AED) at their setting on Ivy Lane.

Supplied by CardiAid, the new device is part of the wider Banana Moon franchise’s ‘Little hearts, bright futures’ initiative, which endeavours to see all Banana Moon nurseries across the UK have an AED installed by the end of 2023.

According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), there are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in the UK – 20% of which happen in public places. What’s more, 270 cardiac arrests occur in UK schools each year.

A defibrillator plays an essential part in the chance of bringing someone back from a cardiac arrest –delivering a high-energy electric shock to the heart. Using a defibrillator in addition to quality CPR can increase the odds of someone’s survival from around 6% to 74%, according to the BHF.

Nursery Director, Lucy Nealon and Nursery Manager, Liz Humphreys, receiving the Defib

Liz Humphreys, Nursery Manager at Banana Moon Day Nursery in Harbury commented:

“Here at Banana Moon, the future of the next generation is at the heart of everything we do. Making this lifesaving equipment accessible will help us to ensure our little ones have the best chance of a bright future, no matter what life throws at us.

“Of course, it not only supports our children and staff, but the local area, too – we’re proud to have been part of the Harbury village community for over 9 years. Although we hope our defibrillator will never have to be used, we hope it gives reassurance to parents and the people who live, shop and work nearby.”

Located on Ivy Lane, Banana Moon has installed this life-saving equipment in their reception area, meaning that it’s accessible to rescuers during nursery opening hours. The device will be registered with The Circuit national database4, as well as Warwickshire Ambulance Service, who can direct 999 callers to the defibrillator and the code to access it, meaning vital treatment can commence prior to the ambulance arriving.

Lucy Nealon, Owner of Banana Moon Day Nursery in Harbury commented:

“Choosing a nursery is one of the most important decisions parents face, which is why the reassurance they feel when leaving their children in our hands is of utmost importance to us. We hope that this investment in this lifesaving equipment will further demonstrate our commitment to safeguarding the little ones in our care, as well as serving the wider community.”

Banana Moon Day Nursery opened its doors in Harbury in August 2014 and caters to children from three months old to school age. The nursery is part of the UK-wide Banana Moon franchise, which part self-funded and part fundraised the thousands of pounds needed to install the AED for the ‘Little hearts, bright futures’ initiative.

Lucy Nealon concluded:

