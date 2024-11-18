Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hook Norton Brewery has aired its Christmas video – and those who have seen it say it tops the John Lewis film and the Budweiser Clydesdale advert.

The movie tells the story of how Brigadier, Hooky’s most famous Shire horse, helps to save Christmas for the children by going to the Warwickshire Christmas Tree Farm and pulling home a magnificent fir to ensure the celebrations are complete.

Brigadier chooses the tree which is cut down and netted for him to pull back to the brewery. He is rewarded with a taste of his favourite beer – Hook Norton of course.

The ad has become a huge hit on social media. One reader said: “Such a feel good factor! Easily rivals the Budweiser Clydesdales.”

Another fan said: "This should be the John Lewis advert - I will be getting a tree from you!”

And a Hooky resident admitted to being reduced to tears: “I bawled my bloomin’ eyes out! Well done Brigadier, fabulous to see him going freely out and about past our lovely village.”

The film is a fantastic promotion of the brewery and its ales, but also the Christmas tree sales which take place on Saturday – Sunday, December 7 – 8 and Saturday -Sunday, December 14 – 15.

The brewery invites visitors to tie in a visit to its award winning Malthouse Kitchen for a hot drink and bite to eat, or do some Christmas shopping at the visitor centre – and not forgetting a visit to Brigadier himself and the magnificent Shire Horses in their new stable block.