Barford business owner offers his home and his help to Ukrainian refugees

The director and owner of a business in Barford says he is ready to welcome refugees from Ukraine to his home near Warwick.

Martin Holton, who runs Country Car, is offering up his country home to people in need.

He said: "I live in the house with one member of staff so just two of us and loads of rooms - its ideal.

Martin Holton, who runs Country Car, is offering up his country home near Warwick to refugees fleeing Ukraine

"We can house up to 16 people in the main hall - more if they are in the same family and don’t mind there being more that two in a room.

"It is terribly upsetting to see all the Ukraine people running from their homes - they have left their lives behind, they have nothing and yet they are still strong, its heart-wrenching to watch.

"I just felt I needed to do something however small."

As well as offering up his home, Martin is also hosting a collection point for donations at the car dealership in Barford.

Martin added: "They need as much help as they can get from everyone, so I started the aid collections from the garage, which is going well and then thought I would use my home to house some of the refugees.

"We started the donation station at Country Car on Monday and the supply and response is overwheliming members of the public are really caring.

"We have a list of items needed and required - we are open every day until 6pm.

"I am doing what I can to help the poor Ukraine Refugees.

"I will keep sending much needed aid, give them a roof over their heads in my home and I have applied to the Ukraine Embassy in Holland Park London go to to the frontline and assist.

"I will do what ever I can to help the beat Putin and his war machine."

The following items are being collected by Country Car:

~ Bulletproof vests / body armour / military protective equipment

~ Electricity generators

~ Power banks / portable chargers

~ Torches and batteries

~ Insulated ground sheets

~ Sleeping bags

~ Bed linen / sheets / high tog quilts (no duvets)

~ Emergency thermal blankets

~Towels

~ Hygiene products (toothpaste and toothbrushes, liquid soap, shampoo, toilet paper, women's sanitary products, disposable nappies, paper towels

~ Disposable tableware (cups, plates and cutlery)

~ Bin bags.

~ First aid kits

~ Disinfectants and dressings (bandages, plasters, sterile dressings)