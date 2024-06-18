Barford residents reignite their campaign against quarry plans with second consultation imminent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New banners going up alongside the A429 are designed to alert the public that they willshortly have a second opportunity to object to the proposed huge sand and gravel quarry atWasperton Farm near Warwick and Leamington.

Campaigners believe this second consultation period is likely to be towards the end of June with a timescale of three weeks in which more objections to the scheme can be raised. Warwickshire County Council has yet to set a date.

Organised by the Barford Residents’ Association action group, the long-running battle to stop the quarry is probably about to enter its final phase before the county council’s planning committee sits to decide on the fate of the Smiths Concrete application to develop a 220-acre site for minerals extraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners have always maintained that this is not a done deal and this is borne out by the recent success of a very similar campaign at Hamble, Hampshire where the application was refused.

The Barford quarry protest banners being erected along the A429. Picture supplied.

Smiths Concrete is now wholly owned by Germany-based Heidelberg, the largest concrete manufacturer in the world.

The land earmarked for the proposed quarry is owned by St John’s College, Oxford, one of the wealthiest colleges in the UK.

Action group member Dr Malcolm Eykyn said: “The irony here is that if the planners grant permission for this quarry, St John’s College, which is a registered charity, will be in direct conflict with its own published ethos of ‘environmental sustainability’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The stated criteria of a registered charity are encapsulated by the statement that the charity will provide more benefit than harm. St. John’s is clearly in flagrant disregard of that.”

The Barford quarry protest banners being erected along the A429

Campaigners say the overwhelming negative impact on the environment will include damage to rich market gardening quality land, thereby compromising food security.

Their other concerns are from a potential extra 200 HGVs on the ‘already congested’ A429 and risks to endangered species of fauna and flora.

Further concerns highlighted include the loss of amenity value with noise pollution and “butchery of a landscape that is the gateway to the Cotswolds in the heart of Shakespeare’s country”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say the quarry will also destroy protected views of the landscape, which were recently agreed to be protected in the Local Neighbourhood Plan.

Wasperton Fields near Barford where Smiths Concrete wants to open a sand and gravel quarry. Picture courtesy of Smiths Concrete.

The Barford action group has discovered that St John’s College, “with assets approaching a billion pounds”, has a legal agreement, filed in the Land Registry, that financially aligns it with Smiths/Heidelberg not only through the ten to 15-year sand and gravel extraction process but beyond to recycle aggregate.

At its Bubbenhall site north of Leamington, Smiths started extractions in the1970s and is still carrying out operations nearly 50 years later.

Dr Eykyn said: “In essence the shareholders of the German company Heidelberg, along with St John’s College, will be gaining financially at the expense of damage to communities close to south Warwick,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Eykyn will be addressing an open meeting for residents and other interested parties in the hall at Barford St Peter’s C.E. Primary School in Church Street on Monday July 8 at 7.30 pm.

Ray Chambers, Smiths Concrete general manager, has said that Smiths is confident that the proposals are robust, the mitigation measures are extensive and that the quarry is “much needed”.