Barford residents shocked by loss of village's iconic tree after Storm Bert

A tree that has long stood as a landmark in the village of Barford toppled on Monday morning (November 25), shortly after Storm Bert’s 50 mph winds passed.

The UK was battered with wind and rain over the weekend thanks to Storm Bert leading to many flood warnings, fallen branches and fallen trees.

One tree, which fell victim to Storm Bert was an old and large tree in Barford.

The magnificent Cedar of Lebanon tree has been estimated to be at least 200 years old, and stood on the corner next to what was once the local village shop.

An old photograph from the early 1900’s already shows the tree fully grown.

The tree fell blocking the main roads through the village shortly after the morning rush.

Astonishingly, despite the size of the tree no one was injured and none of the surrounding houses were damaged as the historic tree came to rest on the road.

Residents gathered in shock, and the sudden loss of the tree highlighted the significance that the tree’s presence held for the local villagers.

With many residents taking to local social media talking of the shock and sadness they felt losing the tree they had always known.

The tree that would welcome visitors and locals home has left a void where it stood.

Some residents have expressed a hope that a similar tree could be replanted in its place or that the wood could be used to make a sculpture as a memorial.

Anyone who would like to share pictures or memories of the iconic tree in Barford can send them to: [email protected]