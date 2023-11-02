Barford Village Shop celebrates its 15th anniversary - and its many volunteers

The shop is run by around 80 volunteers, aged from 14 to 84, along with a full-time paid manager.

Barford Village Shop celebrated its 15th anniversary this week with a special volunteers evening to thank them for their services.

At the event, volunteers and customers enjoyed cake made by Sweet Tasty Cakes in Bidford-on-Avon.

Barford Village Shop, which opened on 1 November 2008, celebrated its 15th anniversary with a special volunteers evening to thank them for their services. Photo supplied

Fifteen years ago, £250,000 was raised to build and open the shop through fundraising, grants, and a share issue to more than 500 residents.

The shop, which officially opened on November 1, 2008, is run by around 80 volunteers, aged from 14 to 84, either working a three-hour shift or filling in when needed, along with a full-time paid manager.

Some of the younger volunteers have helped as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The shop, which has become the social heart of Barford and proved invaluable to residents and visitors, serves between 1,300 and 1,500 customers a week.

Corenna Jennings, manager at Barford Village Shop (pictured left) with other volunteers at the anniversary celebration. Photo supplied

It also remained open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The only day the shop closes is Christmas Day.

It sells every day and essential items including fresh, local produce, as well as newspapers, fruit, vegetables, groceries, medicines, and alcohol. There is a deli area, bakery, internet café and Post Office.

Corenna Jennings, manager at Barford Village Shop, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 15th anniversary.

"The volunteers are all different, but they are all willing to give up their time to provide a vital service to the community.

"The shop has been described as a ‘Tardis’ as customers are so surprised with the range of products that we sell.

"I would like to thank all the volunteers, past and present and the lovely customers that have made my job so enjoyable.”

Over the 15 years, the shop has won various awards and was visited by HRH Duke of Kent when he opened the enhanced King George’s Field in 2016.

The shop has also been a financial success. All the loans have been repaid and a further surplus of more than £197,000 has been handed over to Barford Community Charity Fund to support good causes in the village.