Barford's 'Apple Fest' to feature old steam engine apple press

Pictures from Combrook apple pressing day. Photos by Hilary Rhead

Barford will be hosting its ‘Apple Fest’ this weekend, which will also feature a steam engine apple press.

The event has been organised by the team behind the Barford Youth and Community Centre.

Residents and visitors who have apples from their garden or allotment are invited to come along to the event on Saturday (October 1).

A 19th-century portable steam engine, made in 1870 by Barrows and Stewart, will be there to press windfalls and picked fruit into fresh bottled apple juice.

There will also be other attractions on the day, including apple-themed refreshments such as; apple cakes and bakes, mulled cider, hot pork and apple burgers, slow roast pork cooked in cider, and a vegetarian option.

The event will also feature games for children, face painting, apple lobbing, a drawing competition, bottle tombola and The Campden Morris Dancers.

Entrance costs £1 per adult, with free entry for accompanied children.

It will be a rural celebration of the orchard harvest, with all proceeds raised going to the new Barford Youth Community Centre.

Project manager Julie Crawshaw said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our first Apple Fest to raise funds for the much-needed community building.

"It’s an unusual and fun way to support the project, which we hope to have starting on site next year”.

The event will be running from 11am to 3pm at St Peter’s Primary School field in Barford.