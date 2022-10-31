Pop rock band Bastille are set to perform at Warwick Castle.

2023 marks the 10th Anniversary of Bastille’s twice No.1 debut album, Bad Blood.

Bastille are due to perform at Warwick Castle in 2023. Photo supplied

Advertisement

In celebration of its release the band announce a series of very special one-off shows next summer, giving fans the opportunity to hear the album played live in its entirety alongside other fan favourites.

As part of the tour the band will be playing at Warwick Castle on July 19, 2023.

Hailed as a trailblazing album, ‘Bad Blood’ featured the international hit ‘Pompeii’ and became the biggest-selling digital album of 2013.

Bastille became that year’s biggest-selling global breakthrough act, with over one billion Spotify streams earning them the British Breakthrough Act award at the 2014 Brits, along with two Grammy nominations.

Advertisement

Bastille are due to perform at Warwick Castle in 2023. Photo supplied

Since then, ‘Bad Blood’ has gone on to achieve triple platinum status with over one million copies sold in the UK alone.

In 2022, Bastille released their fourth album Give Me The Future.

Here’s where Bastille will be performing for their ‘Bad Blood X shows:

Advertisement

~ Wednesday June 28- Dublin Trinity Summer Series~ Friday June 30 – Newmarket Racecourse~ Saturday July 1 - Margate Dreamland~ Sunday July 2 - Devon Powderham Castle~ Friday July 7 - Manchester Castlefield Bowl~ Sunday July 9 - Bridlington Spa~ Thursday July 13 - Leeds Millennium Square~ Friday July 14 - London Alexandra Palace Park~ Wednesday July 19 - Warwick Castle~ Sunday July 23 - Ludlow Castle