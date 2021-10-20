Battle of Edgehill set to be re-enacted in Kineton this weekend

Members of the living history group the Sealed Knot will be staging their annual re-enactment of the Battle of Edge Hill this weekend. Photo supplied

Members of the living history group the Sealed Knot will be staging their annual re-enactment of the Battle of Edge Hill this weekend.

This will be the 11th year for the group's re-enactment.

The battle of Edgehill, on Sunday October 23,1642, saw the Parliamentarians and the King’s army clash in the first major action of the Civil War in England.

Members of the living history group the Sealed Knot will be staging their annual re-enactment of the Battle of Edge Hill this weekend. Photo supplied

It was fought in the open fields between the villages of Radway and Kineton in Warwickshire.

The battle of Edgehill, or Kineton Fight as it was sometimes known, was intended to be the one great battle to decide the war.

250-300 members will be taking part in the event, which takes place on both Saturday (October 23) and Sunday (October 24) at 2pm on the grounds of Kineton Sports and Social Club.

Between midday and 2pm there will be other activities taking place including living history displays, meeting the regiment before the battle and cannon pre-battle display and talk.

Parking will cost £1 per car and there will be a charge of £1 per person for entry but those aged under 11 can enter for free.

There will also be a barbecue selling burgers and hot dogs and drinks and the main clubhouse will be selling drinks.

On the Friday and Saturday nights there will be live music from two local bands; Room 17 and Pavillion starting from 9pm to midnight.