BBC expert unearths valuable treasures at antiques event near Warwick and Leamington

Christina poses with the Art Deco ring. Photo supplied

An Art Deco emerald and diamond ring and ivory chess set were among the items identified by an antiques expert at an event held near Warwick and Leamington.

BBC TV presenter Christina Trevanion visited the Austin Heath later living community in Heathcote on October 13 as part of ‘The Grand Antiques Tour’.

Christina, known for her appearances on Bargain Hunt, Flog It!, Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, was at Austin Heath to give free valuations for residents and visitors from the local area.

Christina Trevanion and fellow valuer Ashely Jones. Photo supplied

Finds from the day included an Art Deco emerald and diamond ring, as well as a vintage ivory Staunton chess set.

Christina said: “The emerald and diamond ring was the highlight of a fantastic day.

"It’s a wonderful example of beautiful Art Deco era jewellery and I expect it to fetch between £3,000 to £5,000 at auction.

"The Staunton chess set was another great find, valued at between £500-£700.

“It’s fascinating to discover the intriguing antiques, curious hand-me-downs and quirky finds that people have collected over the years.

"You never know what treasures could be hidden in your own home.

"The Grand Antiques Tour, from Inspired Villages has been the gift that keeps on giving.”

Alison Harrison, village manager at Austin Heath, said: “We have an incredible community here at Austin Heath and hosting events such as this gives people the opportunity to discover this secret gem that is right on their doorstep.

“The Grand Antiques Tour has unveiled some incredibly exciting finds, made even better by the stories that accompany them.