Beautiful images of Leamington landmarks celebrated as town strikes gold again

The winning photos

These beautiful images of Leamington's landmarks were the winning photos on a night when the town celebrated striking gold again.

Leamington in Bloom held its presentation evening on October 19 to reward businesses and individuals that have gone that extra mile to brighten up our town.

And of course, the organisation celebrated its sixth consecutive Gold Award given to the town by Heart of England in Bloom following a judges’ visit in July.

Kam Sangha won first prize in the photo competition

The event was hosted by the Mayor, Cllr Nick Wilkins, who handed out the awards.

Every year, a themed photographic competition is held from January to August with three eventual winners chosen.

The theme for 2022 was 'Landmarks of Leamington' and the number of entries was the highest ever received. The winners were:

1st: Kam Sangha for his photo 'Seeing Double'

Boglarka Erdos won third prize in the photo competition

2nd: Patricia Evans for her photo 'Fountains in Jephson Gardens'

3rd: Boglarka Erdos for her photo 'Directions'.

They received a certificate and a cash prize. Eleven other entries have been selected for the Leamington in Bloom calendar 2023 soon to be on sale at the Tourist Information Centre in the Pump Rooms.

Leamington in Bloom also hold its annual commercial and retail competition where members review all the businesses in town.

Kam Sangha's winning photo, 'Seeing Double'

Thirty-three businesses were awarded recognition this year with Highly Commended, Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards. Those present to receive their certificates included The Angel Hotel (Gold), The Fat Pug (Gold), Temperance Café (Silver), the SYDNI Centre (Silver) and The Windmill pub (Bronze).

Patricia Evans's photo 'Fountains in Jephson Gardens'

Boglarka Erdos's photo 'Directions'

The SYDNI Centre with their Silver award

The Temperance Café with their Silver award

The Windmill pub with their Bronze award.

The Fat Pug with their Gold award

The Angel Hotel with their Gold award