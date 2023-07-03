A special tribute has been agreed to a Bedworth soldier who was killed in Afghanistan.

Sgt Simon Valentine.

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough councillors have backed the plan that a section of Rye Piece Ringway should be renamed Sergeant Simon Valentine Way.

The move has been given the go-ahead following agreement at the council’s cabinet and a period of public consultation.

The stretch between King Street and Coventry Road – a key part of the town's Armistice Parade - was chosen as the poignant location to honour Sgt Valentine, who lost his life in an explosion during a foot patrol in Afghanistan in August 2009.

His family was given the opportunity to choose the new name, which will leave a lasting legacy in his home town.

Sgt Valentine’s mother Carol said the parade was something very close to her son’s heart: “Simon was always very proud of his Bedworth roots and he always took part in the parade, even in his early years as a cadet.

“When he was away on duty and unable to attend, he always requested that we sent him the DVD to watch.

“Simon’s connection with the parade was so strong that delegates from the organisation travelled to Royal Wootton Bassett to welcome his body back when it was flown home.

“We as a family are all extremely proud and honoured that the street is being renamed in Simon’s honour.

“The family deeply appreciate the council’s hard work in making this happen.”

Leader of the council Cllr Kris Wilson added: “The renaming of the road has been a long time in the planning and I am delighted that we can now formally give the go-ahead for it to happen.

“We wanted to honour a fallen hero of this borough – and to make sure that we gave due regard to Sgt Valentine’s family, we invited them to find the exact form of wording for the name,” he added.