Beer and books: Rugby author holds successful book signing in The Squirrel pub
A pub in Rugby seemed an appropriate setting for book signing, which has beer in the title!
Rugby author Matthew Francis has written about living and working in Russia, with funny and sometimes dangerous outcomes.
And many people came along for the successful book signing of Ruskie, Beers, Bears & Babushkas which took place at The Squirrel pub in Rugby on July 21.
Matthew has spent the last ten years working with global organisations, some of which have been in remote and sometimes hostile locations.