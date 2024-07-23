Beer and books: Rugby author holds successful book signing in The Squirrel pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pub in Rugby seemed an appropriate setting for book signing, which has beer in the title!

Rugby author Matthew Francis has written about living and working in Russia, with funny and sometimes dangerous outcomes.

And many people came along for the successful book signing of Ruskie, Beers, Bears & Babushkas which took place at The Squirrel pub in Rugby on July 21.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...