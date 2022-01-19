Beer festival returning to iconic Warwick venue after break due to Covid

A beer festival will once again be returning to an iconic venue in Warwick.

Warwick Court Leet have announced the return of the festival, which will be taking place at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

The 2021 edition of the festival had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Lord Leycester Beer Festival will once again be taking place in Warwick after a break due to covid. Photo supplied

It will be hosted in the historic Great Hall at the Lord Leycester Hospital and the venue itself has been regularly seen in TV series such as Shakespeare and Hathaway and the BBC's adaptation of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”.

There will be a selection of 21 real ales, eight ciders as well as prosecco and soft drinks.

Hot food will also be available to buy.

The festival is organised by Warwick Court Leet on behalf of the Lord Leycester Hospital, with all proceeds being donated to the hospital.

The festival will run over Friday February 18 from 4pm to 10pm and Saturday February 19 from noon to 10pm, or until the bar runs dry if that is earlier.