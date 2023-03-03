Beer festival set to return to Warwick's refurbished Lord Leycester Hospital

It will be the first event at the venue to be held since the restorations.

A beer festival is set to return to one of Warwick' s historic buildings.

Warwick Court Leet have announced that the annual Lord Leycester Beer Festival, known as ‘LeycesterFest’, will be held on Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25.

The festival will be hosted in the newly refurbished historic Great Hall at the Lord Leycester and will be the first event to be held since the restorations.

Master of the Lord Leycester, Dr. Heidi Meyer, and Jurors from Warwick Court Leet launch the Lord Leycester Beer Festival. Photo supplied

The venue has been used regularly for the filming locations for several TV series such as Shakespeare and Hathaway and Tom Hardy’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’.

At the event, there will be a selection of 20 real ales, six ciders and Prosecco.

The festival is organised by Warwick Court Leet on behalf of the Lord Leycester, with all proceeds being donated towards the restoration efforts.

The opening times are 4pm to 10pm on March 24 and 12 noon to 10pm, (or until the bar runs dry if that is earlier) on March 25.

Tickets can be bought at the Warwick Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street, Torry’s DIY Shop in West Street or online at the Warwick Beer Festival website: https://warwickbeerfestival.com

The Court Leet organizes the Warwick Beer Festival, which raises money for local good causes, and The Warwick Classic Car Show.