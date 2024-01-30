Register
Beers created by Leamington business served up at fundraising gala featuring top chefs

The event was held earlier this month.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:58 GMT
Empress, which produces artisan beers including a gluten-free organic lager, pale ale and IPA, was chosen to be served at a charity dinner bringing together all eight of the UK’s three Michelin starred chefs for the first time. The event, held on January 22 at Raffles London at The OWO, was organised by the Bocuse d’Or UK. Photo suppliedEmpress, which produces artisan beers including a gluten-free organic lager, pale ale and IPA, was chosen to be served at a charity dinner bringing together all eight of the UK’s three Michelin starred chefs for the first time. The event, held on January 22 at Raffles London at The OWO, was organised by the Bocuse d’Or UK. Photo supplied
Award-winning beers from a Leamington-based business were served up at a fundraising gala featuring some of the country’s top chefs.

Community garden will be removed from Kenilworth town centre very soon

Empress - which produces artisan beers including a gluten-free organic lager, pale ale and IPA - was chosen to be served at a charity dinner bringing together all eight of the UK’s three Michelin starred chefs for the first time.

The event, held on January 22 at Raffles London at The OWO, was organised by the Bocuse d’Or UK.

Nicos Charalambous, global sales director at Empress, said: "We’re already stocked in top restaurants across the UK from Tom Kerridge’s Michelin-starred Hand and Flowers to The Peninsula Hotel, featuring Claude Bosi’s rooftop restaurant Brooklands, and many more in between.

“But to be on the drinks list for an event like this - featuring the very best chefs in the UK - proves that Empress really is up there with the best when it comes to British brands.”

It’s not the first time Empress has been served at a prestigious event.

Last year, the full Empress range, including its IPA, Pale Ale and Pilsner-style lager, was the only beer on tap at pre-parties for the World’s 50 Best Hotels awards hosted by The Langham Hotel, as well as an after-party held at Michel Roux Jr’s Wigmore Tavern, which is attached to five-star hotel.

