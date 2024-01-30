Beers created by Leamington business served up at fundraising gala featuring top chefs

Empress, which produces artisan beers including a gluten-free organic lager, pale ale and IPA, was chosen to be served at a charity dinner bringing together all eight of the UK’s three Michelin starred chefs for the first time. The event, held on January 22 at Raffles London at The OWO, was organised by the Bocuse d’Or UK. Photo supplied

Award-winning beers from a Leamington-based business were served up at a fundraising gala featuring some of the country’s top chefs.

Empress - which produces artisan beers including a gluten-free organic lager, pale ale and IPA - was chosen to be served at a charity dinner bringing together all eight of the UK’s three Michelin starred chefs for the first time.

The event, held on January 22 at Raffles London at The OWO, was organised by the Bocuse d’Or UK.

Nicos Charalambous, global sales director at Empress, said: "We’re already stocked in top restaurants across the UK from Tom Kerridge’s Michelin-starred Hand and Flowers to The Peninsula Hotel, featuring Claude Bosi’s rooftop restaurant Brooklands, and many more in between.

“But to be on the drinks list for an event like this - featuring the very best chefs in the UK - proves that Empress really is up there with the best when it comes to British brands.”

It’s not the first time Empress has been served at a prestigious event.