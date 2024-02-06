Bell Court becomes real heart of Stratford this Valentine’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From February 9th-19th, visitors to the retail and leisure centre are being invited to show their devotion by locking in their love on a special sculpture.

For ten days couples with have the opportunity to pop a personalised padlock on the silver heart-shaped installation which, after Valentine’s week, will be remodelled and exhibited in Bell Court as a permanent artwork.

Working in partnership with local creative events production company The PS Events Group, Stratford will become one of the latest areas to join in with the love locks trend which can be seen in towns and cities throughout the world, most commonly on bridges.

The sculpture, which can be found opposite ASK Italian Restaurant, forms part of a wider mission to ‘spread the love’ in Bell Court, including a number of red wicker hearts which will be dotted throughout the area.

Rich Jones, Centre Manager, said: “We are suckers for a bit of romance at Bell Court HQ and are looking forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day and helping to create some special selfies with our unique sculpture.