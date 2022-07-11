Bike riders complete a 50k route from Northants into Warwickshire to raise thousands for Banbury's Frank Wise School

Riders wait for the start of the charity bike ride for Frank Wise School

Organiser Dave Kelly, whose daughter Penny goes to Frank Wise School, thanked everyone who took part in Saturday’s ride, which started and finished at The Griffin Inn, Chipping Warden. It was the third annual event, run in beautiful weather, and this year’s total stands at £2,500 with donations still being received.

"Thanks to all the riders and supporters who made it a great day for our 50k bike ride,” said Mr Kelly.

"The weather could not have been better, making the return ride from The Griffin Inn in Chipping Warden to The New Crown Inn at Stockton thoroughly enjoyable.

Riders tackled 50k from Chipping Warden to Stockton and back

"Due to a few COVID victims, we were down to thirteen participants this year, with a wide variety of machinery. As always this is an informal do, with time to chat to each other whilst admiring the views of open countryside. So far we have raised £2,500, and the Justgiving page is still open at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DAVID-KELLY70.

“The money raised in the past has helped to maintain school buses and provide all the children with a range of fantastic opportunities that they may have otherwise missed out on."

The Friends of Frank Wise group provides two minibuses for the school’s use and its continuous fundraising, made possible through a number of dedicated committee members and huge support from business and the local community, is aimed at ensuring outdated vehicles can be replaced for the future.

Reaching the halfway mark and a welcome lunch

Organiser Dave Kelly says £2,500 has been raised so far