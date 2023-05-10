Bill's in Leamington to be replaced by branch of growing Thai restaurant chain

Bill’s has closed more than half of its branches across across the UK since the Covid-19 pandemic

The former Bill's branch in Leamington, which will be replaced by a new Rosas's Thai restaurant in July.

The former Leamington branch of casual dining restaurant chain Bill’s will be replaced soon.

Rosa’s Thai, a growing Thai food restaurant chain with most of its sites in London, will be opening a new branch at 140-142 The Parade in early July according to the company’s website https://bit.ly/44LnUVE which also includes a virtual video tour of the restaurant

Posters on the widows of the former Bill’s site, where refurbishment work is currently taken place, are advertising jobs at the new branch.

Vacancies including for an assistant manager, wok chef, line chef, sous chef, kitchen porter and waiting staff can be viewed at jobs.rosasthai.com

