Bill's in Leamington to be replaced by branch of growing Thai restaurant chain

The former Leamington branch of casual dining restaurant chain Bill’s will be replaced soon.
Rosa’s Thai, a growing Thai food restaurant chain with most of its sites in London, will be opening a new branch at 140-142 The Parade in early July according to the company’s website https://bit.ly/44LnUVE which also includes a virtual video tour of the restaurant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posters on the widows of the former Bill’s site, where refurbishment work is currently taken place, are advertising jobs at the new branch.
Vacancies including for an assistant manager, wok chef, line chef, sous chef, kitchen porter and waiting staff can be viewed at jobs.rosasthai.com
Bill’s has closed more than half of its 50 or so branches across across the UK since the Covid-19 pandemic.
It axed 14 loss-making sites during the pandemic in 2020 and a further 12 in January 2022.