Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Bill's in Leamington to be replaced by branch of growing Thai restaurant chain

Bill’s has closed more than half of its branches across across the UK since the Covid-19 pandemic

By Oliver Williams
Published 10th May 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:32 BST
The former Bill's branch in Leamington, which will be replaced by a new Rosas's Thai restaurant in July.The former Bill's branch in Leamington, which will be replaced by a new Rosas's Thai restaurant in July.
The former Bill's branch in Leamington, which will be replaced by a new Rosas's Thai restaurant in July.

The former Leamington branch of casual dining restaurant chain Bill’s will be replaced soon.

Rosa’s Thai, a growing Thai food restaurant chain with most of its sites in London, will be opening a new branch at 140-142 The Parade in early July according to the company’s website https://bit.ly/44LnUVE which also includes a virtual video tour of the restaurant

Posters on the widows of the former Bill’s site, where refurbishment work is currently taken place, are advertising jobs at the new branch.

Most Popular

Vacancies including for an assistant manager, wok chef, line chef, sous chef, kitchen porter and waiting staff can be viewed at jobs.rosasthai.com

Bill’s has closed more than half of its 50 or so branches across across the UK since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It axed 14 loss-making sites during the pandemic in 2020 and a further 12 in January 2022.

Related topics:ThaiLeamingtonCovid-19London