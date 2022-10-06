Rugby Borough Council has published a blueprint for the revamp of the park and play area in Apple Grove, and now wants feedback from residents before pushing ahead with the plans.

The masterplan was drawn up following a public consultation, with the refurbishment including a wide range of new play equipment, new paths and landscaping work.

Play equipment earmarked for Apple Grove includes a combination swing, climbing frame, wheelchair-accessible roundabout, seesaw, and a climbing frame and swings tailored for toddlers.

In addition to the new footpaths, the council also plans to install new seating while keeping a mix of close-mown grass for play and 'urban meadow' grassland to support pollinator-friendly insects.

Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, welcomed the £100,000 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation to support the park refurbishment.

"The masterplan for the work at Apple Grove was drawn up following a public consultation, so it's important we now hear what residents think before moving forward with our plans," Cllr Roberts said.

The FCC Communities Foundation, a not-for-profit business, awards grants through the Landfill Communities Fund to support community, conservation and heritage projects.

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation's senior grant manager, said: "We're delighted to be supporting improvements at Apple Grove and pleased our funding will provide such significant play and access improvements for people across Bilton."

Residents can view the refurbishment masterplan and take part in the consultation at www.rugby.gov.uk/applegrove