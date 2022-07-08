Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games organisers and contributors try their hand at bowls on competition greens in Leamington

From left to right Guy Collier (WDC), Nicki Curwood (WDC), Mary Hodges, Barry Franklin – Mayor of Whitnash, Georgina Dark, Philip Clarke (WDC), Cllr Moira–Ann Grainger and Cllr Adrian Barton – Former Mayor of Whitnash. Picture submitted.

Bowls was high on the agenda for councillors when they met at Victoria Park in Leamington this week as the town continues to prepare for it being a host for part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

A group of representatives from WDC tried their hand at the sport under the tutelage of Jane Wigman from Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Club.

Both the lawn and para bowls competitions will take place on the park’s world class greens from July 29 to August 6 during the games, which will take place between July 28 to August 8.

From left to right Manoj Sonecha (WDC), Jane Wigman (RLS Bowls Club), Ann Hill (WDC), Nicola Mills (WDC) and Cllr Andrew Day.

WDC leader Cllr Andrew Day said: "“I very much hope that one of the lasting legacies of hosting the Commonwealth Games is for more of our community to take up bowls. It’s probably one of the most accessible sports for all ages and abilities and totally addictive

“I would thoroughly recommend it."

Warwick will be the place where the women’s and men’s cycling road race events will start and finish.

These will be one of the five games’ events which are free to attend.

For those who have not got tickets for any of the games’ events, all the action will be shown live on big screens at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington and Market Place in Warwick.

These festival sites will be open daily from 10am to 10pm with food, drink and entertainment while the games are taking place.

The games will be bookended by the month-long CultureFest event taking place at venues across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Whitnash from July 16 to August 21.

Organised by WDC with the support of its partners, the festival will showcase and celebrate the incredible arts and heritage venues, artists, and creatives in the area.

Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger, WDC’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood and leisure commented: “We’re really looking forward to an amazing summer of sport, culture and entertainment as we welcome the Commonwealth Games.