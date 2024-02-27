Birthday appeal to help find Warwick man who has been missing for more than nine months
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warwickshire police are renewing their appeal for help to find a missing Warwick man on what is his 48th birthday.
Stefan Watkins – known as Lee or LeeLee – left his home in Warwick on May 6 last year but, despite extensive efforts, police have been unable to locate him.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The police force has said its officers ‘have been working tirelessly since he disappeared – using all investigative opportunities and data enquires, speaking with witnesses, trawling CCTV and continue to follow every available lead’.
Stefan is described as white, around 6ft tall, with blue eyes and very short hair.
He has connections to Coventry and parts of south Warwickshire.
The investigation into his disappearance was passed to the major crime team at the beginning of this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Det Insp Gareth Unett, who is leading the investigation, said: “Today is Stefan’s birthday and the best present for his family would be information that could help us to locate him.
“Understandably, they are very upset and – given the length of time that has passed since he disappeared – really want to find him.
“So we’re again appealing for the public to help us if they think they’ve seen Stefan or know where he might be.
“Equally, if Stefan is safe and well, we’d ask him to contact us urgently so we can put his family’s mind to rest.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We’d encourage anyone who wants to provide information about Stefan to use the online portal.
"Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to finding him.”
Anyone with information can submit it via the online portal here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E51-PO2
Alternatively the can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.