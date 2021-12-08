Birthday milestone for 'the oldest woman in Bubbenhall' who is part of one of Warwickshire's largest farming families

Annis Liney, 'Bubbenhall's oldest woman', who is part of one of Warwickshire's largest farming families will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday December 11.

A widely respected farmer who is 'the oldest woman in Bubbenhall' will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday (December 11).

Annis Liney, of Coopers Walk, has lived in the village for about 60 years and during the Second World War she drove tractors to help the nation produce vital food supplies.

During her career and life as part of one of Warwickshire' s largest farming families she reared dairy calves, pigs, sheep, hens and rode horses.

She also did all the accounts for the family farm well into her 80s along with voluntary work with the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service (WRVS) assisting in the psychiatric hospital and also Meals on Wheels for years.

Annis, who is adored by her daughter Annie, son-in-law Guy and three teenage grandsons, Harry, Max and Lui, remains active - gardening, going for walks around the village and even moving the fire logs.