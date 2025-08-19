Birthplace of the game celebrates Women's Rugby World Cup with new public art

Tony Davies putting the finishing touches to Raising The Trophy, a wire sculpture commissioned by Rugby Borough Council to celebrate the Women's Rugby World Cup.

A new piece of public art celebrating Rugby's iconic status as the birthplace of the game has been unveiled for the Women's Rugby World Cup.

​Raising The Trophy was created by environmental artist Tony Davies and was commissioned by Rugby Borough Council to celebrate England hosting the tournament.

The wire sculpture features a pair of women's rugby players raising the Women's Rugby World Cup and follows in the footsteps of The Pass, The Kick and The Tackle - a hat-trick of sculptures commissioned for the men's Rugby World Cup in 2015 - and The Try, which was commissioned to mark the bicentenary of rugby union in 2023.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "We're delighted to mark the start of the Women's Rugby World Cup by unveiling the latest in a series of sculptures which celebrate Rugby's status as the birthplace of the game.

"With England the hosts and tournament favourites, fingers crossed the Red Roses can raise the trophy at the end of the Women's Rugby World Cup, but in the meantime we're all looking forward to Friday's opening game when England face the USA."

The council has organised a free event in Caldecott Park on Friday where families can watch the Red Roses take on the USA on a big screen at 7.30pm.

The event starts at 4pm and includes free rugby activities, inflatables and street performers, together with stalls, and food and drink.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "All five sculptures are in high-profile locations in the town centre where both visitors and residents can marvel at the unique skills of both the artist and the players, reflecting the heritage of Rugby."

Raising The Trophy has been installed on the town centre's gyratory system island opposite the statue of William Webb Ellis on Dunchurch Road.

The Pass stands on the Whitehall Road roundabout and The Kick on the Coventry Road roundabout, while The Try stands on the Evreux Way roundabout.

For more information about Tony Davies' work, visit www.tonydaviesartist.co.uk