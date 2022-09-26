Blip in the system allows Warwickshire’s student police officers to study for a ‘free’ degree and then leave the force without penalty

A councillor has been told that nothing can be done about a blip in the system that allows Warwickshire’s student police officers to study for a ‘free’ degree and then leave the force without penalty.

With the first cohort of police constable degree apprentices about to complete their studies, Cllr Clare Golby (Con, Arbury) said it was wrong that the taxpayer should be paying for the education of young people who could then just walk away.

Speaking at the latest meeting [Sep 22] of Warwickshire’s police and crime panel, she asked why nothing was in place to claw back the costs.

Cllr Goldby said: “Effectively we are paying for a university education which some kids can’t afford to get.

“Coming from a commercial world, if my employer pays for training or education then there is a retention policy saying I have to stay for x amount of time depending on what level of education has been provided by way of payback.

“It is the taxpayer who is funding this and I think there should be a little bit of thought going into it. The taxpayer needs to be getting value for money on paying for people’s education.

“I couldn’t afford to go to university but now there is an option that if you can’t afford it you can join the police and the country will pay for it. I think that is probably a bit of a blip that nobody thought of.”

But Warwickshire’s police and crime commissioner Phillip Seccombe said his hands were tied by government rules.

He explained: “I have asked the question in various meetings including with the Home Secretary but it would be illegal for us to claim it back, That is the way the legislation is framed and I didn’t draw up the legislation.

“You are right, the taxpayer is paying their tuition fees which is quite an attractive way of recruiting. I’d ask you to think about professions such as nursing which are going through the same process. This is not alien to policing and we can answer in a year’s tie how many have left quickly.”