'Blood Bikers' who help save lives across Warwickshire get cash boost thanks to Lions Clubs

﻿A Warwickshire voluntary organisation that saves the NHS many thousands of pounds each year will be getting a financial boost from local Lions Clubs.

The Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikers (WSBB) was established in 2012 as a registered charity.

It now boasts around 150 unpaid, trained and certified biking enthusiasts, drivers and administrators who provide a free emergency out of hours service between 7pm and 6am weekdays and a 24-hour service over weekends and bank holidays .

Members of Kenilworth and Warwick Lions Clubs with the Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikers at Warwick Market. Photo supplied

They transport blood, human tissue and urgent medical supplies across Warwickshire's network of hospitals to the National Blood Bank and the Air Ambulance Service.

The Blood Bikers are being aided in this instance by local Lions Clubs who belong to the world wide association of service clubs, who each year globally, volunteer millions of hours of their time to public service and raise substantial sums of money in support of their local communities and global disasters.

Following an example set by Wellesbourne Lions whose involvement with the WSBB goes back several years with the Bikers being involved in the Lion’s classic fun day and Santa’s Sleigh, Lions Clubs from Kenilworth, Southam, Stour Valley, and Warwick have joined together to show their support by donating more than £3.000 towards operating costs and the purchase of high visibility jackets and insulated containers.

Paul Macpherson, vice president of Stour Valley Lions, said that they were staggered to hear that while the NHS leant so heavily on them, the Bikers receive no reimbursement for their services and are totally dependant on public donations to maintain what even the NHS agree, is a vital service.

He added that Stour Valley Lions had immediately agreed a grant and will also be making the WSBB a co-beneficiary of the profits from an inaugural beer festival on June 11 in Shipston on Stour.

The idea of using motor cycles for the transportation of urgent medical supplies originated in London and quickly developed into a National Network.

The bikers aim to be at any hospital within 45 minutes using specific set routes and are estimated to save the NHS some £500,000 annually in fuel costs and taxi expenses.

It is estimated that each time the NHS uses a taxi for the transportation of medical supplies it costs them £80, whereas the WSBB costs them nothing.

The WSBB have a 100per cent safety and delivery record and controllers track the collections and deliveries for efficiency and for the safe keeping of riders and drivers whilst they are on duty.

The motor cycles typically cover some 3,000 miles each month and are ideally replaced on an annual basis.

Operating costs including the replacement of vehicles, insurance, maintenance and fuel amounts to around £70,000 a year which is funded entirely from donations.

All members engaged in motor cycle collections and deliveries must have passed the Institute of Advanced Motorists or Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents advanced riding examination and be subject to re-examination every two years.

As well as the transportation of urgent medical supplies each Christmas and Easter the bikers deliver presents and Easter eggs to all the children who are hospitalised over the holiday period.