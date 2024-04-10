Photo shows Fleur Moody, the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques, Suzanne Galloway and Lynne Hampson in front of the new plaque. Photo supplied

A blue plaque commemorating the life and achievements of a Master Glass Maker has been unveiled at his former home and workshop in Warwick.

William Holland was a 19th century master maker of stained glass who established his firm, firstly in Wallace Street in Warwick, in 1828.

Suzanne Galloway. Photo supplied

By 1832, he was working out of 14 Smith Street, advertising his business as Midland Counties Stained Glass and Decorative Works.

In 1847, William purchased then demolished two houses on Priory Road.

He commissioned the building of his family residence at 3 Priory Road and adjoining workshops.

The 1851 Census shows that he employed twenty-six men at the Priory Road glassworks, including his nephew Frank Holt, who also became a renowned Master Stained Glass Painter.

Left shows the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Lynne Hampson and right shows the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Fleur Moody unveiling the plaque. Photos supplied

In 1851, William was one of twenty-five stained glass producers invited to exhibit his work at The Great Exhibition, held at the Crystal Palace, Hyde Park, from May 1 to October 15.

He won medals for his stained glass work and decorative furniture.

William Holland retired in 1873. His business was continued by his son Thomas and nephew Frank Holt.

By 1880 the firm had become F Holt and Co, glass stainers, glaziers and gilders and remained largely the same until the company ceased trading in the 1920s.

Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques. Photo supplied

It is now the home of the Museum of the Queen’s Royal Hussars and Guy Goodwin’s antique restoration business.

William died at his granddaughter’s residence in Leamington on September 27, 1883, aged 78 years.

Examples of his work can be found locally today in St Mary’s Church in Warwick and in All Saints’ Church in Leamington.

Warwick Town Council worked with local stained glass enthusiast and researcher, Lynne Hampson, to create and install the new plaque which adds to the growing number located around the town.

The unveiling was carried out by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, and one of the current owners of the property, Fleur Moody.

Also in attendance were Suzanne Galloway from the Stained Glass Museum in Ely, neighbours, local business owners, Town Councillors and County Councillor John Holland.