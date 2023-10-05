Blue plaque commemorating WWII Squadron Leader unveiled at his former Warwick home

He learned to fly at the Royal Leamington Spa Flying Club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A blue plaque commemorating the life and achievements of Second World War Squadron Leader has been unveiled at his former home in Warwick.

One of Warwick’s best known local heroes, Squadron Leader Newell Orton was a flying ace of the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group shows left to right: nephews Nigel and Adrian Robinson, Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques, grandsons Paul and Michael Orton and their uncle, Kenneth Fraser. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was officially credited with the destruction of 17 enemy aircraft, eight probably destroyed, and four damaged.

Newell Orton was born in 1915 in Warwick and was educated locally at Coten End School and Leamington Technical College. He learned to fly at the Royal Leamington Spa Flying Club.

He joined the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve in 1935 and was soon a qualified pilot, deploying to France in 1939.

Squadron Leader Orton was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for ‘exceptional gallantry’ in 1941 whilst recuperating from serious injuries after being shot down in an aerial dogfight.

A Blue Plaque commemorating the life and achievements of Squadron Leader Newell Orton has been unveiled at his former home in Warwick. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was awarded a bar to his DFC and promoted to flight lieutenant.

On his return to action, he was involved in an engagement with around 50 enemy planes and was one of three British pilots who did not survive this encounter.

Warwick Town Council worked with Squadron Leader Orton’s nephew, Nigel Robinson, to install the plaque.

The unveiling was carried out by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, and the grandson of Newell’s, Paul Orton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also in attendance were other members of the Orton family, the property owners, neighbours and town councillors.