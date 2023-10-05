Blue plaque commemorating WWII Squadron Leader unveiled at his former Warwick home
and live on Freeview channel 276
A blue plaque commemorating the life and achievements of Second World War Squadron Leader has been unveiled at his former home in Warwick.
One of Warwick’s best known local heroes, Squadron Leader Newell Orton was a flying ace of the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was officially credited with the destruction of 17 enemy aircraft, eight probably destroyed, and four damaged.
Newell Orton was born in 1915 in Warwick and was educated locally at Coten End School and Leamington Technical College. He learned to fly at the Royal Leamington Spa Flying Club.
He joined the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve in 1935 and was soon a qualified pilot, deploying to France in 1939.
Squadron Leader Orton was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for ‘exceptional gallantry’ in 1941 whilst recuperating from serious injuries after being shot down in an aerial dogfight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was awarded a bar to his DFC and promoted to flight lieutenant.
On his return to action, he was involved in an engagement with around 50 enemy planes and was one of three British pilots who did not survive this encounter.
Warwick Town Council worked with Squadron Leader Orton’s nephew, Nigel Robinson, to install the plaque.
The unveiling was carried out by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, and the grandson of Newell’s, Paul Orton.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Also in attendance were other members of the Orton family, the property owners, neighbours and town councillors.
If anyone has a nominations for a blue plaque in Warwick, email: [email protected] or call 01926 411694.