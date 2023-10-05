Register
Blue plaque commemorating WWII Squadron Leader unveiled at his former Warwick home

He learned to fly at the Royal Leamington Spa Flying Club.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
A blue plaque commemorating the life and achievements of Second World War Squadron Leader has been unveiled at his former home in Warwick.

One of Warwick’s best known local heroes, Squadron Leader Newell Orton was a flying ace of the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

The group shows left to right: nephews Nigel and Adrian Robinson, Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques, grandsons Paul and Michael Orton and their uncle, Kenneth Fraser. Photo suppliedThe group shows left to right: nephews Nigel and Adrian Robinson, Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques, grandsons Paul and Michael Orton and their uncle, Kenneth Fraser. Photo supplied
He was officially credited with the destruction of 17 enemy aircraft, eight probably destroyed, and four damaged.

Newell Orton was born in 1915 in Warwick and was educated locally at Coten End School and Leamington Technical College. He learned to fly at the Royal Leamington Spa Flying Club.

He joined the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve in 1935 and was soon a qualified pilot, deploying to France in 1939.

Squadron Leader Orton was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for ‘exceptional gallantry’ in 1941 whilst recuperating from serious injuries after being shot down in an aerial dogfight.

A Blue Plaque commemorating the life and achievements of Squadron Leader Newell Orton has been unveiled at his former home in Warwick. Photo suppliedA Blue Plaque commemorating the life and achievements of Squadron Leader Newell Orton has been unveiled at his former home in Warwick. Photo supplied
A Blue Plaque commemorating the life and achievements of Squadron Leader Newell Orton has been unveiled at his former home in Warwick. Photo supplied

He was awarded a bar to his DFC and promoted to flight lieutenant.

On his return to action, he was involved in an engagement with around 50 enemy planes and was one of three British pilots who did not survive this encounter.

Warwick Town Council worked with Squadron Leader Orton’s nephew, Nigel Robinson, to install the plaque.

The unveiling was carried out by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, and the grandson of Newell’s, Paul Orton.

Also in attendance were other members of the Orton family, the property owners, neighbours and town councillors.

If anyone has a nominations for a blue plaque in Warwick, email: [email protected] or call 01926 411694.