Blue plaque unveiled at the Leamington birthplace of poet and writer Rosa Newmarch
Representatives from several local societies and a well-known comic gathered outside 52 Clarendon Avenue in Leamington this morning for the unveiling of a Blue Plaque to commemorate the life of Rosa Harriet Newmarch.
Born in 1857, the youngest of 5 children from the marriage of the successful Leamington & Warwick physician Samuel Jeaffreson, and his wife Louisa Mercer, Rosa blazed a trail in the then male dominated world of classical music as an author, critic
poet, translator and advocate of European, Russian and Slovakian music. Tchaikov-sky, Seilbus, Janacek and Smetana were introduced by Rosa to English audiences.
Newmarch also translated several volumes of Russian poetry, often, it has beensaid, to a better standard than the originals.
The plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Leamington Spa, Cllr Alan Boad.
Several of Rosa’s living relatives attended the event, including the comic Sara Pascoe, and her mother, Gail Newmarch.
Gail is the great, great granddaughter of Rosa Newmarch, a familial line that includes many artists, writers and musicians.
The artist theme continues, as through either fate or synchronicity, the current owner of 52 Clarendon is Fiona Lindsay, also a writer and producer.
The unveiling was followed by a light civic reception at the SPA Centre.
Leamington Blue Plaque Group is supported by the Town Council.
More information can be found at https://shorturl.at/kAFMT