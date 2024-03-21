Blue plaque unveiled at the Leamington birthplace of poet and writer Rosa Newmarch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Representatives from several local societies and a well-known comic gathered outside 52 Clarendon Avenue in Leamington this morning for the unveiling of a Blue Plaque to commemorate the life of Rosa Harriet Newmarch.

Born in 1857, the youngest of 5 children from the marriage of the successful Leamington & Warwick physician Samuel Jeaffreson, and his wife Louisa Mercer, Rosa blazed a trail in the then male dominated world of classical music as an author, critic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

poet, translator and advocate of European, Russian and Slovakian music. Tchaikov-sky, Seilbus, Janacek and Smetana were introduced by Rosa to English audiences.

Among those who attended the unveiling, which was carried out by Leamington Mayor Cllr Alan Boad, were members of Rosa's family including her great granddaughter the comedian Sara Pascoe. Photo by Allan Jennings.

Newmarch also translated several volumes of Russian poetry, often, it has beensaid, to a better standard than the originals.

The plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Leamington Spa, Cllr Alan Boad.

Several of Rosa’s living relatives attended the event, including the comic Sara Pascoe, and her mother, Gail Newmarch.

Top: Rosa Newmach. Bottom: The blue plaque in Rosa's honour which was unveiled at 52 Clarendon Avenue. Pictures by Allan Jennings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail is the great, great granddaughter of Rosa Newmarch, a familial line that includes many artists, writers and musicians.

The artist theme continues, as through either fate or synchronicity, the current owner of 52 Clarendon is Fiona Lindsay, also a writer and producer.

The unveiling was followed by a light civic reception at the SPA Centre.

Leamington Blue Plaque Group is supported by the Town Council.