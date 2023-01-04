Boat club in Warwick fears for future of annual summer regatta due to ongoing issues

The club has been unable to host their event for the last three years.

One of Warwick Boat Club's previous summer regattas. Photo supplied by Warwick Boat Club

Warwick Boat Club has raised fears that its own regatta may be under threat of being cancelled if a solution is not found for its former landing stage.

The team says the current site – an old landing stage which is in poor condition – is no longer usable.

The club said that despite discussions with Warwick District Council about repairing the site, things are not progressing to enable them to host what used to be their annual event at the same site.

They have been unable to host the event for the last three years. This has been due to the Covid-19 pandemic and because of the ongoing issued with the landing stage.

A spokesperson from Warwick Boat Club said: “An existential threat to the Warwick Boat Club's own regatta has emerged due to Warwick District Council’s decision to allow the former Sailing Club enclosure on the Myton Road side of the river to be ‘re-wilded’ despite already having a much larger area in a wild state less than 100m upstream, where the swans nest, created before rewilding became a common term.

“This new area looks out of keeping with the high metal palisade fencing around it contrasting with the more natural surroundings.

“The fence discourages access to the old wooden landing stage, which is being allowed to rot.

“Offers by the Boat Club to repair the old landing stage and submit it for a further safety check seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

“Given the lack of specific consultation with key users, there is a strong suspicion that this is simply a cost saving measure on the council’s part.

“Fears expressed at the time of discussions about the Sea Scouts’ planning application for their new hut were met with reassurances that ways would be found to allow the regatta to proceed.

“The demise of the old landing stage means the end to Warwick’s own regatta, as there doesn’t seem to be an easy alternative site for launching visitors’ boats, with trailer access from a main road.

"A landing – or boating – stage is crucial for the operation of a regatta.

“The knock-on effect of this failure to facilitate the regatta could eventually be to remove an event from the national rowing calendar, which has been loved as a competitive event for the last 30 plus years by many regional clubs.”

Responding to the boat club, a spokesperson from Warwick Boat Club said: “The current jetties are in poor condition and will be removed to reduce any risk to the public.

"This work would need to be discussed with the Environment Agency as we look to return the riverbank to its natural state.