Bonfire Night 2022: Where to go in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Here are a few of the firework displays in our area - if you want your event featured on here, please email the details to [email protected]

LEAMINGTON

Where: Leamington RFC

Events are taking place across the Warwick district and beyond over the next week. Photo by Gary Delday

Advertisement

When: Friday November 4

Gates open 5.30pm with show starting at 7.30pm

Address: Moorefield, Kenilworth Road, Leamington, CV32 6RG

Tickets: £10 for a car of up to two, £20 for a car of three or more. £5 foot entry (cash only)

Advertisement

For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/1153004828977703/

WHITNASH

Where: Plough and Harrow pub, Whitnash

When: Saturday Novmber 5

Advertisement

Starts from 6pm

The event is free to enter

BISHOPS TACHBROOK

Where: Bishops Tachbrook Sports and Social Club

Advertisement

When: Friday November 4

Starts from 7pm

Address: The Playing Fields, Kingsley Road, Bishops Tachbrook

For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/bishopstachbrookclub

Advertisement

LONG ITCHINGTON

Where: The Green Man

When: Saturday November 5

Address: The Green Man Church Road Long Itchington CV47 9PW

Advertisement

Gates open 5pm with fireworks at 7pm

Tickets: Adults £3.50, children under 12 £2.75, family ticket (two adults and two children under 12) £11, children under 18 months can enter for free but still need a ticket

To book go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/long-itchington-village-bonfire-and-fireworks-2022-tickets-414050755957

WARWICK

Advertisement

Where: Warwick Racecourse

When: Saturday November 5

Entrance off Bread and Meat Close and Hampton Road

Gates open at 5pm and the event will start with a 10-minute show at 6pm as a children’s show, then the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with the main show starts at 6.45pm.

Advertisement

Tickets: Prices for tickets have been kept the same rate as 2021 – £8 for adults and £2 for children aged between three and 15, infants under three can enter for free. To buy tickets go to: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/ or at: https://warwicktownbonfire.org.uk/

KENILWORTH

Where: Kenilworth Castle

When: Saturday November 5

Advertisement

Address: In the Grounds next to Kenilworth Castle, Castle Green, Kenilworth CV8 1NG

Gates open 5.30pm and last entry will be 6.45pm

Tickets: Tickets are only available by pre-booking. There will be no tickets on the gate on the day. Adults (aged 14 and over) coast £11.50, senior citizens (aged 65 and over) cost £5.50, children (aged 13 and under) cost £5.50 and infants (aged under four) cane enter for free but a ticket is still required.

To book tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kenilworth-round-table-fireworks-spectacular-2022-tickets-320692669407

Advertisement

LEEK WOOTTON

Where: The Warwickshire

When: Saturday November 28

Address: The Warwickshire, Leek Wootton, Warwick, CV35 7QT

Advertisement

Gates open at 5.30pm with show starting at 7.45pm

Tickets: Family ticket (two adults and two children) £30, adult ticket (16 plus) £12, child ticket (aged three to 15 years) £6 and infants (aged under three) free.