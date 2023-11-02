Bonfire Night 2023: Where to go in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Here are a few of the fireworks displays taking place in our area over the next few days.

Here are a few of the firework displays in our area

LEAMINGTON

Hill Top Farm

Fireworks events will be taking place across the area. Photo by Gary Delday

When: November 4

Gates open at 4pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm

Address: Hilltop Farm, Fosse Way, Hunningham Hill, Leamington, CV33 9EL

Tickets are sold out

Leamington Rugby Football Club

When: November 5

Gates open at 4pm and fireworks start at 6.30pm

Address: Moorefield, Kenilworth Road, Leamington, CV32 6RG

Tickets: £10 for a car of up to two, £20 for a car of three or more. £5 foot entry (cash only)

For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/leamingtonrugby

Brookhurst School

When: November 5

Gates open at 5pm, bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm, followed by two sets of fireworks at 6.15pm (quieter session) and 7pm.

Address: Brookhurst Primary School, Ullswater Avenue, Leamington, CV32 6NH

Tickets: Family ticket (two adults and up to three children) £20, adult tickets £7 and children tickets £5..

To buy tickets go to: https://app.classlist.com/events/#/events/view/1061050762

HARBURY

Harbury Village Hall

When: November 4

Gates open 5.30pm with fireworks at 6.30pm

Address: Harbury Village Hall, Harbury CV33 9JE

Tickets: Adult £5, children (under 16) £3

To buy tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harbury-bonfire-and-fireworks-tickets-732268433597

WHITNASH

The Plough and Harrow

When: November 4

Gates open at 6pm

Address: The Plough and Harrow pub, Whitnash Road, Whitnash, CV31 2HX

Free entry

For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/npharrow/

LONG ITCHINGTON

The Green Man

When: November 4

Gates open 5pm

Address: The Green Man, Church Road, Long Itchington, CV47 9PW

Tickets sold out

BISHOPS TACHBROOK

The Leopard Inn

When: November 4

Event runs from 7pm to 9pm

Address: The Leopard Inn, 10 Oakley Wood Road, Bishop’s Tachbrook, Leamington, CV33 9RN

Free to enter

WARWICK

Warwick Town Bonfire

When: November 4

Gates open at 5pm and starts with a 10 minute show at 6pm for children and then the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm.

Address: Warwick Racecourse – Entrances off Bread and Meat Close and Hampton Road

Tickets: £8 for adults, £2 for children from three to 15 years and children under three can enter the event for free.

To book go to: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/ or at: www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk

Wroxall Abbey Hotel

When: November 3

Gates open 6.30pm with the fireworks at 8.15pm

Address: Wroxall Abbey Hotel & Spa, Birmingham Road, Warwick, CV35 7NB

Tickets: £17.50 for adults and £7.50 for children. Under fives can enter for free. Family ticket, of two adults and two children, is £40.

To buy tickets go to: www.wahotel.co.uk or call 01926 242330.

Hatton Country World

When: November 3 and November 4

Gates open 5pm with fireworks at 7.30pm

Address: Hatton Country World, Hatton Estate, Hatton, Warwick CV35 7LD

Tickets: Friday £45 and Saturday £50. Tickets must be pre-booked online. Maximum of seven people per vehicle.

To buy tickets go to: https://hattonworld.com/fireworks/

KENILWORTH

Kenilworth Round Table

When: November 4

Gates open 5.30pm, mini fireworks at 6.30pm with main fireworks at 7pm

Address: Kenilworth Castle, Castle Green, Kenilworth CV8 1NG

Tickets: Adult and children over 14 are £12.50, children aged four to 13 and those ages 65 and over £6. Childen aged three and under can enter for free.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kenilworth-round-table-fireworks-spectacular-2023-tickets-658351034667