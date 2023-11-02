Bonfire Night 2023: Where to go in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Here are a few of the firework displays in our area - if you want your event featured on here, please email the details to [email protected]
LEAMINGTON
Hill Top Farm
When: November 4
Gates open at 4pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm
Address: Hilltop Farm, Fosse Way, Hunningham Hill, Leamington, CV33 9EL
Tickets are sold out
Leamington Rugby Football Club
When: November 5
Gates open at 4pm and fireworks start at 6.30pm
Address: Moorefield, Kenilworth Road, Leamington, CV32 6RG
Tickets: £10 for a car of up to two, £20 for a car of three or more. £5 foot entry (cash only)
For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/leamingtonrugby
Brookhurst School
When: November 5
Gates open at 5pm, bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm, followed by two sets of fireworks at 6.15pm (quieter session) and 7pm.
Address: Brookhurst Primary School, Ullswater Avenue, Leamington, CV32 6NH
Tickets: Family ticket (two adults and up to three children) £20, adult tickets £7 and children tickets £5..
To buy tickets go to: https://app.classlist.com/events/#/events/view/1061050762
HARBURY
Harbury Village Hall
When: November 4
Gates open 5.30pm with fireworks at 6.30pm
Address: Harbury Village Hall, Harbury CV33 9JE
Tickets: Adult £5, children (under 16) £3
To buy tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harbury-bonfire-and-fireworks-tickets-732268433597
WHITNASH
The Plough and Harrow
When: November 4
Gates open at 6pm
Address: The Plough and Harrow pub, Whitnash Road, Whitnash, CV31 2HX
Free entry
For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/npharrow/
LONG ITCHINGTON
The Green Man
When: November 4
Gates open 5pm
Address: The Green Man, Church Road, Long Itchington, CV47 9PW
Tickets sold out
BISHOPS TACHBROOK
The Leopard Inn
When: November 4
Event runs from 7pm to 9pm
Address: The Leopard Inn, 10 Oakley Wood Road, Bishop’s Tachbrook, Leamington, CV33 9RN
Free to enter
WARWICK
Warwick Town Bonfire
When: November 4
Gates open at 5pm and starts with a 10 minute show at 6pm for children and then the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm.
Address: Warwick Racecourse – Entrances off Bread and Meat Close and Hampton Road
Tickets: £8 for adults, £2 for children from three to 15 years and children under three can enter the event for free.
To book go to: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/ or at: www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk
Wroxall Abbey Hotel
When: November 3
Gates open 6.30pm with the fireworks at 8.15pm
Address: Wroxall Abbey Hotel & Spa, Birmingham Road, Warwick, CV35 7NB
Tickets: £17.50 for adults and £7.50 for children. Under fives can enter for free. Family ticket, of two adults and two children, is £40.
To buy tickets go to: www.wahotel.co.uk or call 01926 242330.
Hatton Country World
When: November 3 and November 4
Gates open 5pm with fireworks at 7.30pm
Address: Hatton Country World, Hatton Estate, Hatton, Warwick CV35 7LD
Tickets: Friday £45 and Saturday £50. Tickets must be pre-booked online. Maximum of seven people per vehicle.
To buy tickets go to: https://hattonworld.com/fireworks/
KENILWORTH
Kenilworth Round Table
When: November 4
Gates open 5.30pm, mini fireworks at 6.30pm with main fireworks at 7pm
Address: Kenilworth Castle, Castle Green, Kenilworth CV8 1NG
Tickets: Adult and children over 14 are £12.50, children aged four to 13 and those ages 65 and over £6. Childen aged three and under can enter for free.
To buy tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kenilworth-round-table-fireworks-spectacular-2023-tickets-658351034667
Tickets will be sold online only.