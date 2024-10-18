Bonfire Night and Fireworks 2024: Where to go in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leamington
Hill Top Farm
When: November 2
Doors open at 4pm, with live music from Hannah Woof from 5.30pm. The bonfire will be lit around 6pm with the fireworks set to start around 7pm.
Address: Hilltop Farm, Fosse Way, Hunningham Hill, Leamington, CV33 9EL
Tickets: £8 for adults, £4.50 for a child and £23 for a family (two adults and two children). Tickets are available in the farm shop and must be purchased in advance.
Leamington Rugby Football Club
When: November 5
Fireworks night is just around the corner!
Gates open at 5.30pm with the firework set to start at 7.30pm
Address: Moorefield, Kenilworth Road, Leamington, CV32 6RG
Tickets: £20 per car, £5 on foot - cash only on the gate.
Brookhurst School
When: November 3
Gates open at 5pm. A quieter fireworks display will take place at 6.15pm with a full show at 7pm.
Address: Brookhurst Primary School, Ullswater Avenue, Leamington, CV32 6NH
Tickets: Adults cost £7.50 and a child costs £4.50. A family ticket (up to two adults and three children) costs £20
To buy tickets go to: https://app.classlist.com/events/#/events/view/1185621432
For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/brookhurstschoolassociation
Lillington
Lillington Nursery and Primary School
When: November 8
Gate open 5.45pm with the first show at 6.30pm and the main show at 7.10pm
Address: Cubbington Road, Leamington, CV32 7AG
Tickets: Adults cost £7 and those aged under 18 can enter for free with a maximum of three under 18s with one adult.
Tickets can be bought in advance at www.pta-events.co.uk/lillington or on the gate but with cash only.
Harbury
Harbury playing fields
When: November 2
Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire to be lit at 6pm and the fireworks to start at 6.30pm.
Address: Harbury Playing Fields, Harbury, Leamington Spa, CV33 9JA
Tickets cost: £5 for adults, £3 for a child and under threes can enter for free.
To book go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/harbury-leamington-spa/harbury-playing-fields/harbury-bonfire-and-fireworks-night/2024-11-02/17:00/t-zzaddan
Whitnash
The Plough and Harrow
When: November 2
Starts from 6pm
Address: The Plough and Harrow pub, Whitnash Road, Whitnash, CV31 2HX
Free entry
For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/npharrow/
Long Itchington
The Green Man
When: November 2
Gate opens at 5pm. A guy competition will take place at 6.15pm followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 6.30pm. The fireworks will start at 7pm.
Address: The Green Man, Church Road, Long Itchington, CV47 9PW
Tickets: Adults cost £6.07 (includes £1.12 fee), Children under 12 cost (4.98 including £1.12 fee) and a family ticket with two adults and two children costs £19.07
(including a £2.12 fee)
Tickets will only be available on Eventbrite. No tickets will be sold on the door.
Warwick
Warwick Town Bonfire
When: November 2
Gates open at 5pm and will start off with a 10 minute display at 6pm for children. The Bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and then the main show starts at 6.45pm.
Address: Warwick Racecourse – Entrances off Bread and Meat Close and Hampton Road
Tickets: £9 for adults and £2 for children between aged from three to 15 and infants under three can enter for free.
To book go to: https://www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk/ or https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/
Hatton Country World
When: November 2
Address: Hatton Country World, Hatton Estate, Hatton, Warwick CV35 7LD
Tickets: £50 per car with a maximum of seven people
Kenilworth
Kenilworth Round Table
When: November 2
Gates open at 5.30pm with last entry at 6.45pm. Fireworks are set to start at 7pm.
Address: Kenilworth Castle, Castle Green, Kenilworth CV8 1NG
Tickets: Adults (those aged 14 and over) cost £14, senior citizens (aged 65 and over) cost £7, a child (aged three to13) costs £7 and infants under three can enter for free but a ticket is required.
Ticket prices includes an online booking fee and there will be no ticket sales on the gate.
To buy go to: https://englishheritage.seetickets.com/event/kenilworth-round-table-fireworks/kenilworth-castle/3158321
Lowsonford
Fleur de Lys pub
When: November 9
Gates open at 6pm with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks display at 7pm.
Address: Lapworth Street, Lowsonford, Henley-in-Arden B95 5HJ
Tickets: Tickets are £15 for adults, £7 for those aged four to 16 and free for under threes