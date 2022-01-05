Bongo’s Bingo announces new Leamington dates for this month and February

Poster for the Bongo's Bingo events in Leamington.

Celebrity cardboard cut outs and fluffy pink unicorns will be among the sights at four events which combine bingo and a party atmosphere that will take place this month and in February.

Bongo’s Bingo has announced it will be hosting nights at The Assembly in Spencer Street on Friday January 21 and Friday January 28 and Saturday February 12 and Friday February 25.

Organiser 'Jonny Bongo' said: “Now Christmas is done and dusted we have got an epic run of shows coming up in Leamington.

Bongo's Bingo.

"It’s such a class venue at The Assembly and the crowds there go absolutely wild, so having these shows is amazing to chase away the winter blues.

"We are really looking forward to 2022 being a brilliant year for everyone and this is the perfect way to get us all started.”