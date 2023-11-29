Bongo's Bingo show to he held at The Assembly in Leamington on New Year's Eve
The event will celebrate one of the greatest rock bands of all time – Queen.
Bongo’s Bingo is promising a kind of magic at its New Year’s Eve show in Leamington.
The event, at the Assembly, will rock you and help you break free from 2023 by celebrating one of the greatest rock bands of all time – Queen.
As ever it will include crazy prizes, singalongs and dance-offs.
Visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk to book tickets.