Bongo's Bingo show to he held at The Assembly in Leamington on New Year's Eve

The event will celebrate one of the greatest rock bands of all time – Queen.
By Oliver Williams
Published 29th Nov 2023, 18:22 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 18:23 GMT
Bongo’s Bingo is promising a kind of magic at its New Year’s Eve show in Leamington.

The event, at the Assembly, will rock you and help you break free from 2023 by celebrating one of the greatest rock bands of all time – Queen.

As ever it will include crazy prizes, singalongs and dance-offs.

Don’t feel under pressure to organise your Christmas Eve Party.

Visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk to book tickets.

