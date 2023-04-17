Register
Bongo's Bingo to return to Leamington for Night of the Divas event in June

The party bingo event takes place at The Assembly on Friday June 2 and will pay tribute to female pop stars including Whitney Houston, Madonna, Cher, Rihanna, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton and Beyonce

By Oliver Williams
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST

Award-winning party bingo night Bongo’s Bingo will return to Leamington in June for a night which pays tribute to female pop stars.

The Night of the Divas event will take place at The Assembly in Spencer Street on Friday June 2 and will include music by Whitney Houston, Madonna, Cher, Rihanna, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton and Beyonce.

Bongo's Bingo: Night of the Divas.Bongo's Bingo: Night of the Divas.
Bongo's Bingo: Night of the Divas.

Tickets for the show are on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk

“These special nights are all about celebrating the amazing women who not only give Bongo’s Bingo its magic but also all of the women in all of our lives.

“I know all of our hosts can’t wait to play the classic tracks which make Whitney, Rhianna, Madonna and more so iconic.

" June is going to be class.”

Action from Bongo's Bingo. Credit: themancphotographer.co.ukAction from Bongo's Bingo. Credit: themancphotographer.co.uk
Action from Bongo's Bingo. Credit: themancphotographer.co.uk
Action from Bongo's Bingo. Picture supplied.Action from Bongo's Bingo. Picture supplied.
Action from Bongo's Bingo. Picture supplied.
