'Bonkers!' Police receive unusual responses to speed offences in Rugby
Police have received unusual responses to speed offences on roads in Rugby.
Officers responsible for processing speeding tickets in Warwickshire say it’s ‘bonkers’ the lengths that a small minority of drivers and vehicle owners will go to in an attempt to avoid prosecution.
The driver of a vehicle owned by a 48 year old woman from Rugby was caught on speed camera doing 38mph in a 30mph limit in Dunchurch Road. Instead of providing details of the driver as required she sent a letter to police signed and marked with an ink fingerprint, referencing maritime law and wanting to be shown laws, titles and codes in the ‘correct-sentence-structure-communication-parse-syntax-grammar’.
She received a postal requisition to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates in January where she was sentenced to a £660 fine and six points on her licence.
She was also ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
The woman appeared in court along with three other fine dodgers.
Alison Treharne from Warwickshire Police Road Safety Unit said: “Sadly for them, if they had cooperated with us and provided the driver’s details when required, then the most likely outcome would be for the driver to be offered a speed awareness course. Those eligible can attend one every three years, or complete a conditional offer of a £100 fine and three points. However those caught doing very high speeds go straight to court.
"Our appeal to the public is, to please comply with the Road Traffic legislation, and do not be taken in by bogus material on the internet that will result in a much more costly outcome.”