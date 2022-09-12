Bedworth Civic Hall and Nuneaton Town Hall are hosting the borough's books of condolence. Photo: Google Street View

Books of condolence are available at Nuneaton Town Hall and Bedworth Civic Hall.

Opening times at both locations are as follows:

Monday to Friday – from 10am to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday – from 10am to 2pm

Leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Cllr Kris Wilson, said: “This is a historic moment in time. Her Late Majesty The Queen meant so much to so many across our borough, and I know that they will want to record their condolences to The Royal Family. We have set up the books at the town hall and civic hall for residents to sign should they wish.”