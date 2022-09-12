Book of condolence arrangements released for Nuneaton and Bedworth
Details have been confirmed of how Nuneaton and Bedworth residents can record their condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Books of condolence are available at Nuneaton Town Hall and Bedworth Civic Hall.
Opening times at both locations are as follows:
Monday to Friday – from 10am to 5pm
Saturday and Sunday – from 10am to 2pm
Leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Cllr Kris Wilson, said: “This is a historic moment in time. Her Late Majesty The Queen meant so much to so many across our borough, and I know that they will want to record their condolences to The Royal Family. We have set up the books at the town hall and civic hall for residents to sign should they wish.”
Floral tributes can be taken to the George Eliot Gardens in Nuneaton where a dedicated site has been set up or, in Bedworth, they can be left at the site marked for that purpose at the Frank Parsons Memorial.