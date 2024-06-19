Boss of independent Leamington electrical retailer to retire after 50 years in the business
Brian Wall will soon hand over Wall’s in Cubbington Road to husband and wife team Ronnie and Lisa Ashley who will rename the shop Ashley’s.
Brian launched Wall’s as a television repair service in 1970 when TV was shown in black and white and across just three channels.
Televisions were considerably less reliable in those days, with sets often breaking down at least once a year, so when this happened episodes of people’s favourite programmes could be missed forever.
Wall’s offered a fast and reliable same-day repair service and could usually fix the problem in the house.
This enabled the business to gradually expand and to open its shop in Lillington from where it has provided a television repair service over the last 50 years.
Consumer Electronics was changing all the time with new and exciting products being introduced, so Brian opened another outlet in Leamington town centre in 1979 to display some of the latest colour televisions and hi-fi systems.
The range of products on display continued to expand including video and DVD recorders, washing machines, fridge freezers and other kitchen appliances.
The flat-panel televisions available today with internet connectivity provide an almost infinite choice of entertainment at the touch of a button.
Wall’s became an agent for Euronics, a major European independent electrical buying group, in the late1990s.
The combined buying power of hundreds of small independent electrical businesses under the Euronics umbrella enables them to compete on equal terms with their larger competitors, and since many consumers prefer the more personal service offered by an independent firm, Wall’s has continued to trade successfully.
In 2019 Brain closed the Leamington town centre branch to focus on the refurbished and expanded Cubbington Road site.
Brain said: “All good things come to an end and the time has now come for me to retire.
"I’m sad about this but I would like to sincerely thank all of the customers who have supported the business over the years.”
Brian’s long-time right-hand man Toby Shone will join Ashley’s from Wall’s and will be available to offer his expertise and assistance to all of Wall’s past customers.