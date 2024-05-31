Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a 14 year old boy in connection with a string of attempted burglaries in Cawston.

The boy, from Birmingham, remains in custody.

During two of the break ins – in Great Orme Close and Francis Drive – offenders fled after being disturbed by the occupants.

Two boys aged 15 and 16, also from Birmingham, were arrested earlier on suspicion of burglary at homes in Cawston and Rugby.

