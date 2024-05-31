Boy, 14, arrested in connection with spate of Cawston burglaries

Published 31st May 2024, 09:58 BST
Police have arrested a 14 year old boy in connection with a string of attempted burglaries in Cawston.

The boy, from Birmingham, remains in custody.

During two of the break ins – in Great Orme Close and Francis Drive – offenders fled after being disturbed by the occupants.

Two boys aged 15 and 16, also from Birmingham, were arrested earlier on suspicion of burglary at homes in Cawston and Rugby.

They were bailed while enquiries continue.